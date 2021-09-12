…Says this is not who we are, it is a betrayal of Igbo interest

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Co-operation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has taken a swipe at the Sit at home order by the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB in the South East, saying it is not in the interest of the Igbos.

According to the former Governor of Enugu State, having taken stock of the implications and socio economic consequences of the sit-at-home in the South East zone in the country, the sit- at – home order must be stopped.

Nnamani who bemoaned the continuous sit-at-home that has brought the economy and social life in the South East to its knees, however condemned the attack on citizens going about their legitimate businesses on account of the sit at home.

Senator Nnamani said that the trinity of Igbo character is defined by igba mbo (hustle), akonuche (cot of wisdom) and njepu (sojourn), pointing out that the sit-at-home is antithetical to the innate Igbo tripartite traits and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

Senator Nnamani who wants the sit at home discontinued forthwith because of the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people, said: “Most of our people live on daily income . Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.

“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

“It stands to reason that this sit at home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.

“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home . Let wise counsel prevail”.

Senator Nnamani called on all men and women of goodwill to prevail on the protagonists of sit-at-home to restore normalcy in South East Zone.

He expressed abhorrence for any agitation through violent approaches, saying that with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest for equity and justice would be realized.

