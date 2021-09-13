Sit-at-Home: Enforcers stop WAEC exams in Imo

The burning motorcycles.

*Sets 8 motorcycles ablaze

By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

Enforcers of the sit-at-home order that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said it had suspended, forced the students and teachers of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, to stop the English examination for the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, on Monday.

Vanguard in Owerri was told the enforcers, fully armed, stormed the premises of the school early hours of the day.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said the IPOB sit-at-home enforcers came in a convoy of motorcycle and vehicles, and started shooting in the air.

He said the enforcers set ablaze about 8 motorcycles belonging to the teachers and chased them away from the school premises.

“In the process, students were afraid and started running and the teachers including the exam monitors started running for their life.

“These boys were well armed with sophisticated guns mounted in the entrance to the school shooting in the air.

“Others entered into the classrooms and first of all asked everybody to lie down and then asked them to pack all their belongings and vacate the school premises,” the eyewitness said.

He continued, “They warned them not to come back to the school to conduct any exams again.

“They said there will be nothing like exams in the school. We are afraid that our children will not sit for the exams.

“The Nkume community is under tension and our people are afraid these boys are not smiling. Even as I am talking to you the schools have been deserted.”

