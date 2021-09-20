By Ayo Onikoyi

The wait is over for fans of Afro-pop artist, Sky D as the “Why on Me” singer is set to drop his Extended Play (EP) titled “Poisonous Adicion” on September 24.

This is coming three years after he made his entry into the Nigerian music scene with his debut single.

Lagos-born Sky D, who is an indigene of Anambra State from Orumba North Local Government Area, started music officially in 2018 when he debuted with the single “Why On Me?”

Speaking on the new EP, Sky D (real name Elisha Paul Okwuchukwu) said: “My EP talks about hard feelings, loving someone to the point you can’t let go of them even when they keep hurting your feelings, that is why the album is titled “Poisonous Adicion”.”

Continuing, he added: “Poisonous Adicion is not just an ordinary EP or just a compilation of songs; it provides detailed information about my life, the hustle, the hard times, the struggles and the failures, too.”

Still, on the EP, he added: “Choose You” is my favourite song off the EP. But all the songs on the EP are all cut from the same story, so to understand track 2, you have to listen to track 1.”

“Poisonous Addiction”, he reiterated, will be available on all digital music stores and streaming platforms by September 24.

Vanguard News Nigeria