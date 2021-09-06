By Arogbonlo Israel

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members to desist from promoting or sharing through social media unsubstantiated information that is not from credible and responsible sources.

The NYSC DG issued the warning this morning in a virtual meeting he held nationwide with the 2021 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) prospective corps members and which was monitored at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.

The General cum Associate Professor disclosed that Nigeria air space is awashed with several fake news which has become cankerous and has been threatening the sacrifice every sincere and honest citizens of the country are zealously making to ensure that we have a sane society.

“My dear children in the national service, it is sad and worrisome that some of the graduate youths of this country have turned themselves to promoters of cock and bull stories which should not be found in our society and I want to appeal to you not to be part of the bandwagon that peddles rumour or unsubstantiated information through the airwaves.

“NYSC is a highly disciplined agency of government that is saddled with the responsibility of moulding the graduate youths mobilised for national service to be more focused and actively participate in nation building through series of programmes and activities starting with the orientation course through to their involvement in various community activities.

“The Federal Government through the National Youth Service Corps has invested heavily on you and the best way to reciprocate the continued commitment of government to youth empowerment and development is for you all to key into orientation course contents and remain the responsible citizens of this great country,” he said.

The NYSC boss charged the prospective corps members to rub minds together with their colleagues with which they share hostels and platoons and come up with workable solution on how to take Nigeria out of her present challenges.

The Director General charged the prospective corps members not to engage in any untoward activities during and after the service year as this may be their greatest undoing

“Many dreams have been shattered and lives cut short just because our youths who are supposed to use their hands and brain in a legitimate productive manners have taken into sharp practices which has made them to soil the good names of their families,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Ibrahim thanked the managers of the Scheme at the state level for painstakingly guiding the patriotic Nigerians and wished members of the service corps a hitch-free orientation course and successful service year.

Vanguard News Nigeria