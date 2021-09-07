By Cynthia Alo

Shareholders of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, FMN, are set to take decisions on the directors’ proposals on the financial results of the company tomorrow in its 61st annual general meeting in Lagos.

Part of the resolutions as contained in the notice of the meeting includes the final dividend of N6.8 billion or N1.65 per ordinary share of 50k per share recommended by the directors.

The integrated foods and agro-allied Group giant saw significant growths as a result of its consumer-focused product innovation, accretive strategic relationship across all its business value chains in 2020 financial year despite the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the company’s current business direction, the Group Managing Director, Omoboyede Olusanya, stated: “We are optimistic that the business environment will continue to improve as we further sharpen our Route to Consumer Business Focus.

“We believe that putting our consumers at the heart of the business enables us to optimize value for our shareholders and create long term positive impact for all stakeholders.

“I wish to thank our shareholders, for their continued support, trust and confidence in our capabilities as we stay committed to improving our operational excellence.”

