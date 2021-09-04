Member of APC National Strategic Lobby Committee and Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Mr. Obidike Chukwuebuka today rejoice with family, friends, professional and political associates of the legal luminary, party stalwarts and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Gida Mustapha on his 65 years anniversary.

Obidike described Mustapha as a boardroom guru who has distinguished himself in financial service, legal practice, politics and service to humanity and commends his exemplary leadership qualities which has guide Nigerians in the midst of health and economic uncertainties and also strengthen president Buhari administration with remarkable results.

He prayed that the almighty God will continue to strengthen the SGF for greater service to the nation and humanity.