By Shina Abubakar

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University has dismissed another lecturer, Dr Adebayo Mosobalaje, for committing sexual demeanour against a female student.



The school had in June 2018 sacked Professor Richard Akindele over his involvement in sexual harassment of a female student.



A statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the decision to relieve the lecturer of his duty was reached at the University Council sitting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 having been found guilty of the act.



It reads “In its avowed determination to rid the University of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion, the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has dismissed another lecturer who was found guilty of sexual demeanor against a female student.



“The decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts, was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Tuesday, 7th September, 2021.



“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Dr Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate University sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.



“The University Management had about two weeks ago formally inaugurated an Anti – Sexual Harassment Policy, where their excellencies, Erelu Bisi Fayemi (the wife of Ekiti State Governor) and Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola (the wife of Osun State Governor) presented papers while a former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Professor Yemisi Obilade was the main speaker.



“Also, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede had at several fora, reiterated the commitment of his administration to uphold the “Zero tolerance policy” for Sexual harassment and other social vices. The Council of University Chaired by Owelle Oscar Udoji has also pledged to support policies that promote mutual co-existence between all the members of the University Community”.

