The police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a 60-year-old man, Mr Gbemiro Oyiteme, for alleged N2.4 million fraud.

Oyiteme, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, the defendant committed the offences in August 2019 in Lagos State.

Bassey said that Oyiteme and some others still at large obtained laptops, phones, modems and other office equipment from Pytax Four Ltd. by false pretences and with the intent to defraud.

He said that the equipment worth N2, 458, 000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant and the others committed the fraud by converting the equipment to their personal use in contravention of Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Daodu, granted sexagenarian bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until November 16 for mention.

