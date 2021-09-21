Eket exco and legislators

A two-day induction seminar for Eket local government executive and legislative council members has taken off in the oil city with a call on stakeholders in the local government administration to be properly acquainted with the law governing local government administration in the State in order to guarantee effective service delivery at the third tier of government.

Participants at the workshop were also reminded of the social contract they have with the people at the grassroots, hence the need at all times for them to strive not to disappoint the people’s trust.

Organized by the local government executive council and facilitated by a former Minister of Lands and Housing, Chief Nduese Essien, the opening ceremony of the event was chaired by a former Ambassador of Nigeria to Russia, Chief Assam Assam, SAN.

Speaking at Royalty Hotels, the venue of the capacity building workshop, the former National Assembly Member and Ex-Minister who was Special guest of honour at the opening ceremony, charged participants to take the induction exercise serious and ensure that they put the knowledge acquired to practice for the betterment of Eket local government area.

Speaking on the import of the training, the former National Assembly Member who facilitated the workshop, said he got worried that public officials at the local government level had not been properly schooled in the rudiments of executive and legislative processes, hence his insistence on the training programme.

“It just occurred to me as a former member of the legislature and former Minister; I was just wondering how our local government Supervisors and Councilors were co-existing, operating without proper training and induction”

“Most of you have come from different backgrounds and organizations into the local government administration which is an organized system”.

He spoke on the importance of time consciousness, and advised members of the executive and legislative council to be time conscious at their duty post and at meetings where matters affecting the wellbeing of the people are discussed in order not to miss an opportunity of being part of the decision-making process that would bring succour to the people at the grassroots.

Speaking, Chairman on the occasion, Chief Assam Assam who commended the organizers for the thoughtfulness in putting up a laudable induction seminar, charged participants to ensure prompt attendance throughout the two-day event.

Chief Assam, a former Attorney General of the State expressed hope that the legislative skills of Councilors in the local government area, as well as the administrative competence of Supervisors and other Principal Officers of the Council, would be sharpened at the end of the induction exercise.

Declaring the workshop open, Chairman of Eket local government Council, Hon. Akaniyene Tommey, noted that the importance of human intellectual development in today’s world can never be underplayed, hence the workshop presents the opportunity for participants to learn the basics rudiments of governance.

He observed that the workshop would further enable them to understand their respective roles and responsibilities in the discharge of their official duties.

Resource persons include former Head of Service, Apostle Sunny Akpadiaha, a retired permanent Secretaries, Barr. Udo J Assamudo and Prof Akpanim Ekpe, as well as Mr. Emman Sammy, a director in the state civil service.

The workshop, moderated by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Research and Documentation Mr. Essien Ndueso, will be rounded off on Wednesday.