The Lagos State Government (LASG) has called for vigilance and adherence to safety regulations in the face of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as students return to school at the end of the vacation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that schools resumed on Monday while those in model colleges and upgraded schools will resume in batches due to the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The call was made in a statement signed by Mr Ganiu Lawal, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education on Monday in Lagos.

It stated that Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, gave the charge while welcoming the students, teaching, non-teaching staff and school administrators back to school for the new academic session.

According to the statement, Adefisayo added that the adoption of a uniform academic calendar would enable proper planning; ensuring pupils and students attend school for the number of days required in a term.

She commended the concerted efforts of everyone in the education sector for the modest success recorded in the 2020/2021 session in spite of the effects of the pandemic.

“To the various award winners in the last academic session, please keep the fire burning. I encourage others to light up the fire, renew the healthy struggle for success.

“Our new students should take the orientation seriously and be determined about success from day one,’’ Adefisayo added.

She reiterated the need for school administrators to deploy all reasonable strategies for protection of pupils/students and school personnel, urging the students to remain focused.

“Make your parents proud, make the teachers proud and fulfilled, make our dear state proud and at the end of the session, make yourself proud of your achievements,’’ she said.

The commissioner restated the commitment of Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to continue the investment in education infrastructure, capacity development and welfare of school personnel.

“The Lagos education transformation agenda will be vigorously pursued to achieve the desired effect on school governance, personnel and pupils/students development in all areas of intervention,” Adefisayo explained.

She recalled that SS2 students seeking promotion into SS3 class were expected to resume on Sept. 19, the newly admitted JS1 students into model colleges and upgraded schools will resume on Oct. 2.

She said that other returning students in JS 2, JS3, SS1 and the newly promoted SS2 in these various schools are to resume on Oct. 9, respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria