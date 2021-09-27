Satellite broadband: Konnect, Coollink join forces to deliver Superfast Internet

Offer to revolutionise satellite broadband industry in Nigeria

Konnect, a Eutelsat Group entity charged with retailing a new generation of superfast satellite broadband services, and Coollink (Radical Technology Network Ltd), have announced the signing of a new preferred partnership.

Finalised in May, the agreement will launch a suite of new satellite broadband plans with access to superfast connections up to 100Mbps. Affordable, reliable internet connectivity throughout Nigeria has finally become reality.

A statement signed by Thomas Le Guillouzer and made available to Vanguard explained that life and work changes imposed by the novel coronavirus has increased the need for efficient and reliable internet access.

“In fact, home-schooled students and professionals working from home need a quality alternative to the available solutions in the market. Konnect provides a viable and accessible solution that narrows the digital divide faced by populations in white or underserved areas by offering a cost-effective, more flexible and reliable solution than a fibre connection.



“By choosing Konnect, the customer receives a superfast connection speed up to 100Mbps. As satellite broadband service doesn’t rely on phone lines or cables in the ground it’s super reliable too.

“Unlimited internet access offers are available, with packages starting at N6.900 and equipment from only N30.000, which are tailored to meet all needs and financial backgrounds. Offers even include free night access from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am. These services were introduced to the Nigerian consumers: In fact, Konnect has set up stands in two of the largest shopping centers in Lagos. Visitors were then able to test the high-speed connection offered by the Konnect satellite.

Philippe Baudrier, General Manager Africa for Konnect explained: “Konnect’s offer takes into consideration consumer needs. We have a wide range of packages to suit every type of user: from ‘light internet’ personal use such as HD video streaming, to businesses needing access to consistent superfast broadband, to schools in white areas linking to the internet, to farming households using online tools to monitor their herds and crops. All come with unlimited data, so the customer can use superfast broadband as much as they would like.”



The new Eutelsat Konnect High Throughput Satellite, which was launched at the end of 2020, enables Konnect to revolutionize internet access by offering new features which have never been experienced in Africa previously. Konnect’s broadband service gives the user access to higher speeds than most terrestrial services (radio, 4G and fibre).

Connection speed is “superfast,” up to 100 Mbps, which is also a first for the African continent. In addition, Konnect is the first 100 Mbps unlimited satellite internet offer in Nigeria which gives users the additional advantage of not having to wait for mobile operators or fibre networks to expand into their specific areas.



Shahin Nouri, CEO of Coollink, added: “The new plans we are launching in partnership with Konnect Africa will increase broadband penetration and help bridge the digital divide in Nigeria.

“Through our partnership with Konnect over the past four years, we listened to our customers and designed the new affordable packages, which now come with speeds up to 100Mbps and unlimited data allowance.

“This is a first for Nigeria and for Africa as a whole, and it is part of the culture at Coollink, where we continuously improve our customer satisfaction through innovation. With the new plans, consumers and businesses alike can now get online anywhere in Nigeria within three business days, without the reliance on terrestrial infrastructure,” he said.



