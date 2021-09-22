Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has urged Nigerians and security agencies to collaborate to improve the nation’s safety, internally and externally.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal on Tuesday, at a courtesy visit of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Gambo to the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to increase investment in the waterways, to further boost Lagos state’s economy and security.

According to him, Lagos state government will continue to have a robust security architecture with the Nigerian navy and other security agencies to secure lives and property of residents.

He said: “We will continue to have a robust security architecture with the Nigerian navy and other security operatives; Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and others.

“I believe we are in a very difficult stage in our country and all hands must be on deck. All of us must brace up in different spheres and work collaboratively to ensure that we continue to keep our country safe and secure internally and externally.”

Speaking on his administration’s commitment to water transportation, the governor said his government was currently increasing the number of jetties and ferry terminals.

He also explained that training of rapid response waterways team and building a command and control centre to make water transportation safer and attractive to residents were paramount.

He added that rehabilitation of a number of roads around the Navy Town was ongoing.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the navy for its activities in Lagos, stressing that the state would continue to render the necessary support to ensure a robust security architecture.

Earlier, Gambo, who was accompanied by top Naval officers, said the visit was aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship with Lagos state.

Gambo thanked the state government for the land allocated to the Nigerian navy in Epe.

He added that one of the three newly allocated Naval bases in Lekki would soon be developed to avoid the Tin-Can Island situation at the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

He informed the governor of measures the Nigerian navy had taken to check piracy, sea robbery and other crimes on the maritime space.

He further promised that the navy would continue to do its best to maintain the maritime security of Lagos.

He noted that the state had contributed greatly to the success of the Nigerian navy.

Vanguard News Nigeria