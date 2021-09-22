Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says his administration is committed to frontally confronting the menace of drug abuse to reduce its prevalence among youths in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave assurance when delegates from the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) led by Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba paid him a courtesy call at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor said that his administration would ensure strategic partnership with the church to ensure people live a better life, adding that government is building a massive rehabilitation hospital in Ketu-Ejirin to tackle drug abuse.

He said that governance starts from the leadership of spiritual homes, noting that government and church could jointly build a community that would outlive all.

Sanwo-Olu restated the commitment of his administration to improve movement of people on road, water as well as building rail infrastructure to make Lagos a resilient and livable city.

Ndukuba, speaking on behalf of the bishops, commended the governor for partnering with the church on the welfare of the people.

He said Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) was committed to the war against drug abuse in Nigeria and therefore urged the youths to shun drug abuse and other social vices.

The Archbishop also hailed Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration in fighting COVID-19 pandemic as well as ensuring that necessary things were done for the security of lives and property of Lagos residents.

He said: “I commend the performance of Sanwo-Olu led administration for good governance and service to humanity as he has distinguished himself amongst his peers in government.

“The time you have come to the position of leadership is not an easy one but we thank God that you have distinguished yourself amongst your peers and you have demonstrated that you are people-focused by making sure that the necessary things are done for the security of lives and property.

“Indeed we are encouraged that you have taken up the mantle of leadership and you have led well. We are assuring you of our prayers.”