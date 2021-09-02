Fast-rising artiste and ex-banker, Sam Okenye hosts a listening party for his sophomore studio album, “A New Dawn”. The event was filled with good music and wonderful stage performances by Sam Okenye. The richly served album of 15 tracks wafts out hot with different genres of music from dancehall, afro-pop, hip-hop, inspirational, gospel and the timeless reggae beats wasn’t left out.

With the interest of his fans at heart, Sam Okenye has put together the work of art featuring some greatly talented artiste like Buchi, MTG 9BOY of the united states and Annie Jay. The 15 track album was produced by Wole Oni, Kraybeatz, Pamstrings, Soleshyne Beatz and skillbeatz.

The songwriter, artiste and ex-banker started his music career in 2017 before he decided to leave the banking industry in March 2021 where he worked as a chief information security officer in UBA—to focus fully on his God-given talent. Since then Sam Okenye has gained love and support from his fans after released single “places”, a song that mirrors as a love song and God’s promises to his children.

“I am glad I left my banking job for my first love music”, he said, “This was something I did voluntarily because I needed enough time and space for my craft. Within 3 months I resigned, my team and I have given our best shot. I was aiming for an EP but I told my guys that we needed to stretch to the limit.

The same fire I had in banking and commitment to getting things done followed me into my music career. We worked tirelessly for 3 months and here we are today celebrating a fifteen track album titled “A New Dawn”. I am out for a new wave, a life of meaning and fulfilment. I am here to bless the world with my songs and I must confess to you that the album I have just released is an amazing work for humanity.”