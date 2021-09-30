The Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for efforts made at restoring the glory of Nigerian teachers.

The Secretary-General of the union, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, gave the commendation at a symposium organised by the Ministry of Education on Thursday in Abuja.

The symposium was part of activities marking the forthcoming 2021 World Teachers Day with the theme ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery’.

Ike-Ene, who was represented by an NUT member, Okoroafor Okechukwu, noted that efforts at concluding work on the promise made to teachers in 2020 by the President was commendable.

He also lauded the assurance given by the Federal Government that implementation of the enhanced teachers’ salary structure, elongated service years of teachers, allowances and other incentives would commence in January 2022.

According to him, the actualisation of the incentives will go a long way in repositioning the teaching profession as well as give teachers the confidence to compete globally.

“If the service years of teachers for instance is increased and sustained at 40 years of service or 65 years of age before retirement, there will be immense benefit.

“Also higher motivation increases the impetus, ego needs of teachers and encourages them to concentrate and treasure their job.

“The teaching profession deserves its pride of place to attract the best brains.

“Where attractive conditions exist, the lost glory of the profession will no doubt be regained.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that President Buhari, at the commemoration of the World Teachers Day on Oct. 5, 2020, approved a special salary scale and a special pension scheme for teachers.

He also said the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) would begin to fund teaching practice in universities and colleges of education.

He further promised to ensure provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance.

The president also promised sponsorship of at least one refresher training, construction of low-cost housing for teachers in rural areas and reintroduction of bursary award.

Other promises are expansion of the annual Presidential Teachers and Schools Awards and payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students and automatic employment after graduation.

As part of the effort to actualise the promise, the president in June, transmitted a letter on a bill to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years.

The bill also seeks to extend the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

Meanwhile, other incentives, which are policy matters are being worked upon by relevant stakeholders to ensure implementation by 2022. (NAN)

