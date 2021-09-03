A Nigerian travel service provider, Safety Travels Ltd has launched a mobile app platform and website for interactive personalised services.

The online app integrated with various providers included Amadeues & Thomalex is built to supply access to over 600 airlines across the globe.

According to the Managing Director, Mrs Uchenna Lydia Nwogu, the innovative platforms give the discerning passenger opportunity to book flights from the comfort of the home or office, and at best value prices.

She also stated that the mobile App platform and website also provide the customer the chance to not only book flights but also secure best rate hotel accommodation.

Expanding, the General Manager, Evuetaphan Agofure Joseph said the payment platform is powered by paystack for the easiest and secure payments in any currency including Nigerian Naira at the best CBN approved rates.

Joseph also noted that the Safety Travels website, safetytravels.org is secured with https certificate built with latest modern technologies and hosted on Amazon Servers aimed at giving customers the best secure experience plus maximum satisfaction, adding that the mobile App can be downloaded from the Google play store and app store.