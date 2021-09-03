By Olayinka Ajayi

The Presidency, yesterday, dismissed insinuations that Mohammed Nanono and Sale Mamman were removed from office as Ministers of Agriculture and Power respectively on grounds of weak performance.

President Buhari had, Wednesday, sacked Nanono (Kano State) and Mamman (Taraba State) and also also redeployed the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, to the Ministry of Agriculture, while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, took over as Minister of Power.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, said: “The President didn’t say their performance was weak. He said he had called them to thank them for their service to the country and that they needed to move on to other things and he replaced them.

‘’There was no place the President said their performance was weak. It could be conjectural from those who have been analysing matters. So, conjecture would always be conjecture. It would not be a matter of fact.

‘’The matter of fact is that the President said he has reviewed the cabinet and needed to reinvigorate for the last run. The government has just 20 months left, and he said he wanted to consolidate on legacy performance and projects.”

