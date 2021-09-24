Rotech Energy Services Limited and Delta State Government have officially met on the proposed Luxury Place Estate development in Asaba, Delta State.

The development of the estate which is estimated to run into billions of naira with only infrastructure cost at N4.6 billion is aimed at addressing housing needs in the country and creating employment opportunities for residents of Delta State, which has been replicated in Anambra, Abuja and other cities in Nigeria.

Chairman of Rotech Energy Services Limited, Chief Austine Oguejiofor, who described Delta State as one of the peaceful States in Nigeria, said ROTECH has been in estate development project for over twenty years, adding that the proposed Luxury Place Estate, Asaba, Delta State, will, among other things, help bring about sustainable development in the southern part of the country.

Responding, the Senior Investment Analyst to Delta State Governor, Delta State Investment Development Agency, DIDA, Honourable Christopher Memeh, said the proposed estate project has great prospect for the State and Rotech Energy Services Limited, and in line with the smart agenda of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

On the Rotech group entourage are chief Austin Oguejiofor, chairman Rotech Group; Uche Okeke,the Operations Head of ROTECH; Nweke Jessica Ohanusi Uche, head of marketing Rotech Group; member representing Onitsha North Constituency II, Honourable Edward Ibuzo; Environment Specialist for Rotech Group, Professor Anthony Okoye; SSA to Governor Willie Obiano on Investment (ANSIPPA), Isioma Okeke; Honourable Chiejina Obieze; Ozioma Chukwudebelu, marketer Rotech Group; Chiakwube Ochiahia Ernest, Rotech Engineer, among others.

On the Delta State Government delegation are Director of Finance and Accounts, DIDA, Mr Oghenekaro Ukavwe, SSA to Delta State Governor on Agric matters, Honourable Aneke Ifemeni, SA to Delta State Governor on Agribusiness, Mr Eugene Hyacinth-Ossai, among others.