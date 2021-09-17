By Sanusi Ayinde

It is without doubt that the standard of education has fallen in Nigeria. Even the blind could see the steady decline in every facets of our educational system. It is often said that education is the strongest base for individual or societal growth. This, unfortunately, seem unrealistic in Nigeria.

As a teacher over the years, I believe there are many ways of improving, nurturing and reviving the quality of education in Nigeria. The Government should take salient actions that would reverse the pathetic situations of government-owned schools.

The neglect suffered by these schools has left a bad fracture on our educational system. Ministry of Education has got a lion share from this assignment, as well. Laboratries, workshops and vocational centres should be adequately equipped. Essential textbooks, teaching aids, internet facilities and modern day libraries should be provided to make teaching easier and comfortable.

The qualities of our teachers and their remunerations have to be checked, properly. Unbiased periodic tests and screening of teachers should be conducted in order to ascertain the quality of teachings they impact on our students. Proper use of the newly introduced TRCN would serve this purpose.

Teachers deserve good renumerations, their importance in our educational system cannot be overemphasized. They should be equally remunerated as their colleagues in the ministries and other government parastatals.

Teachers’ salaries should be paid as and when due, and they should be provided with good working conditions. If we really want to revive our fast declining educational system, teachers welfarism deserve adequate attention.

To add, curriculums need to be reviewed; extra-curricular activities should be revived, too. Debates, Quiz, Spelling Bees, Drama, Excursions and other ECAs play important roles in the social and academic development of the students. They encourage students to develop and exhibit many skills and if properly channelled, can turn students to icons in nearest future.

Subjects and topics that can make students creative, acquisitive and innovative should replaced some old and irrelevant subjects and topics. We now live in the computer age, where each student should learn to move with their fellows from around of the world when it comes to technological “know-how”.

Conclusively, the government, educationists, parents, students, stakeholders in education and every right thinking citizens must work for the improvement in our educational sector.

Without doubt, education is an essential pillar of development in any nation, and it determines the growth of a nation. Giving students the best of education is far better and safer than building modern houses, constructing weird bridges, making nuclear weapons and what have you.

It’s high time our dilapidated educational system is revived, so we can meet up with the educational standards of other countries of the world.

Ayinde is a private school teacher from Ibadan, Oyo State.

