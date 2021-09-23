.

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has set up an inquiry on alleged leakages of classified security documents to the public.

The House set up a panel for that today, after passing a motion on the “Need to Address Leakage of Classified Security Documents to the Public”, sponsored by Rep. Samuel Babatunde Adejare

The sponsor of the motion, noted “the recurring incidents of leakage of classified security documents to the public through various social media platforms, online print media and other sources, which are jeopardizing the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country”.

He also noted that “the Federal Government has made concerted efforts through the provision of human, material and financial resources in the fight against insecurity”, but regretted that “the leakage of classified security documents and other acts of sabotage is causing failure of intelligence gathering, misunderstanding and lack of cohesion among operatives involved in different operations against insurgency and other acts of terrorism in Nigeria”.

He said he was “disturbed that the unfortunate situation is enabling other acts of crimes and criminalities such as jailbreaks, mass abductions, invasion of farms and animal rustling”.

He warned that “ if such acts of sabotage are left unchecked, they may pose great risks to the lives of security personnel and ultimately imperil the country”.

The House, in adopting the motion, mandated “the Committee on National Security and Intelligence to carry out a detailed investigation on the matter and report back within two weeks for further legislative action”.

