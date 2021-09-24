Reps committee visits Jamaica, seeks to strengthen bilateral relationship

By Adesina Wahab

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has paid a working visit to Jamaica and met officials of the Caribbean nation with the promise of a better and stronger relationship between the two countries.

The committee members, led by the Chairman, Hon. Dr Yusuf Buba Yakub were met on arrival by the Nigeria High Commissioner to Jamaica, Dr Maureen Tamuno, and other Nigerian officials. Other members of the committee are the Vice-Chairman, Hon. Adelegbe Timehin, Hon. Princess Onuoha, Hon.Wale Raji as well as Hon.Wole Oke.

Others in the entourage were the Clerk of the Committee, Muhammad Ali and the Director, Consular and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Akinremi Bolaji.

Speaking on the visit, Hon. Yakub said it was part of the oversight functions of the lawmakers and also in line with the efforts aimed at repositioning the Nigerian Foreign Service for optimal performance and service delivery in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the mandate of the 9th House.

The delegation, in company with Dr Tamuno, paid a courtesy visit to the Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC), Kingston, Jamaica where they had the pleasure of touring the magnificent state of the art facility.HIC is the first and dedicated full service heart hospital in the English speaking Caribbean, under the chairmanship of a Nigerian, Prof Ernest Madu.

Thereafter the delegation paid a zoom courtesy call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jamaica.

Following this, they were received in parliament by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Jamaica, The Honourable Marisa Colleen Darymple Philibert and members of the Parliament of Jamaica. Hon. Yakub thanked the Speaker of the House for their warm reception, he stated that their visit was to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and Jamaica.

