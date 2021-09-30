By Sebastine Obasi

Quest Oil Group, an indigenous energy provider has taken a major step in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and other related ailments.

As part of events to commemorate this year’s World Heart Day, the company, in collaboration with Goke Dele Foundation, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals and Clearline HMO, organised a walk to draw attention to issues affecting the heart. “COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of people globally. But more importantly it has shown us the power of digital health in improving awareness, prevention and management of diseases such as cardiovascular dieases globally”, said Dr. Ochuwa George, the General Manager, Business Operations.

READ ALSO

The Walk which was themed: Walk for a Healthier Heart also featured lectures by medical experts, free medical checks as well as distribution of gift items. The Walk commenced from Quest mega service station located along Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1 and terminated at Freedom Way junction. Participants during the Walk included the senior management team led by the Chief Executive Officer, staff, representatives from Neimeth, Clearline HMO, investors, members of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) and others.

According to the Corporate Communications and Branding Manager, Gerald Moore, as a responsible brand, issues regarding the health of clients and stakeholders are critical to achieving our Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

“I believe that we owe it as a duty to sensitize and educate the public, particularly those directly or indirectly affected by what we do as an organization, about the importance of taking care of their heart, the risks of negligence and how to reduce mortality arising from heart related ailments. A good way to demonstrate our commitment to this course is what we have just done. Quest is a liberal brand and our social interventions are centered around improvement of life and sustainable development,” he said.

He explained that ESG is important for everybody, specifically as momentum continues to build to promote renewable energy, sustainability and the energy transition as investors, governments and individuals remain focus on issues such as climate change, diversity and corporate governance. Also speaking, a representative of Neimeth pharmaceuticals and one of the partners, Mr. Samuel Oni, thanked Quest Oil Group for the initiative and encouraged the management of Quest to sustain the drive by exploring similar outreaches in other localities in the state.