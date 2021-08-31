Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Super Eagles train at Teslim Balogun stadium

File photo

Still awaiting the arrival of four players, the Super Eagles trained at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Teslim Balogun stadium is set to play host to the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Liberia on Friday, September 3rd.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye did not join the team at the stadium as he was asked to finish his gym rounds instead just like the two other goalkeepers.

ALSO READ: DEADLINE DAY: Griezmann in shock return to Atletico, as Saul signs for Chelsea

The four players still to arrive are, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu.

Tomorrow, the players will take the mandatory tests as stipulated by FIFA. These comprise of ECG and blood tests.

Vanguard News Nigeria