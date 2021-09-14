Putin makes it possible for him to continue governing until 2036
Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed to the national cabinet on Tuesday that he was self-isolating after contacts with several Coronavirus-positive people.

He added that one of them was inoculated against the Coronavirus but did not manage to get a booster shot timely.

“I had to postpone my visit to Tajikistan, because several people in my close entourage fell ill. One of them, a person who works in close contact with me, was vaccinated, and his antibody titer decreased and he got re-vaccinated.

“It appeared that it was a bit late, as I believe he felt ill three days after re-vaccination.

“I communicated with him all day long,” Putin said.

The Russian leader assured that his antibody titer was still high.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.