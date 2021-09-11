By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

As the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) announced that the council polls in 4 Local Government Areas of the state were inconclusive, there was a peaceful protest on Saturday by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Jema’a Local Government Area, who gave KADSIECOM 24 hours to declare the APC Chairmanship candidate winner.

The APC candidate, Mr Yunana Barde was earlier declared winner of the September 4 Chairmanship election in Jema’a Local Government Area, when the Returning Officer declared that Barde scored 24,255 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP who scored 23,215 votes, according to the aggrieved party members.

However, Chairman of KADSIECOM, Dr Saratu Dikko-Audu, declared on Friday that the

election in Jaba, Kauru Jema’a, Kachia and Soba LGAs where the council poll took place on Saturday 4th, September 2021, was inconclusive.

She said the results of the affected LGs were inconclusive because elections could not hold in some wards.

However, the party supporters who besieged the KADSIECOM office in Kaduna expressed dismay and demanded the election body to reverse its decision within 24 hours and declare their candidate winner.

Alhaji Mudi Shafiu Tahir, the Sarkin Samari Jema’a, told journalists that it was the official sent to Jema’a LG by the KADSIECOM boss that announced their candidate as the winner of the election, and lamented over the announcement that election was now inconclusive in the Local Government Area.

The protesters who included women and youths held various placards conveying their grievances, and were under the watch of security agents.

