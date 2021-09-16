.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has lost one of his prominent chiefs, Chief Dr Charles Ikomi, the Ero of Warri kingdom.

A post by his brother, Chief Eugune Ikomi, Olulaye of the kingdom and Secretary, Warri Council of Chiefs, confirmed the painful death on his Facebook wall.

His words, ” And so I lost my mentor, Chief Dr C.D. Ikomi. We were in the trenches together for the good of our nation. He fought a good fight . Rest on. Really painful.”, he said.

The effort to get him to talk to the Vanguard about the incident was futile as his phone line was busy.

Vanguard gathered he died in Warri.

Meantime, Chairman of the Warri council of Chiefs and Iyatsere of the kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, expressed shock over the death, describing him as a very strict, disciplined and generous Itsekiri leader.

“We will miss him greatly. We are in shock over the death. He was a very disciplined and generous Itsekiri leader. He was the Treasurer of the Olu Advisory Council. We will miss him greatly. “, he said.

The late Chief Dr Ikomi was among the chiefs of the Olu of Warri in his speech on his coronation day, at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, in Warri South local government area, Delta state publicly acknowledged their role in repositioning the kingdom.

Before his demise, he was actively involved in the activities of the Warri kingdom.