Mali, a large country in West Africa sitting on an area of 1,240,ooo km, has had to deal with numerous security issues and illegal migration.

According to the latest reports, a Central African private military company will provide its services to the new Mali administration to help combat the numerous security issues faced by the incoming government.

At the moment it is still unknown if the PMC will have ties to European nations. Although it is understood that there is a plan to establish a transport bridge between Bamako and Bangui, which will allow the movement of a large number of personnel to solve various military issues in Bamako.

Mali is a wealthy country that is currently negotiating with a large number of different military companies, including Russian, American, South African. It is certain that the coming of private military companies is inevitable, but who is about to win this competition is not clear at the moment.

Although the Malians themselves and the experts who are analyzing the situation indicate that the Malians are striving to ensure that these tasks are, after all, performed by the Russians.

But both some Asian countries at the moment, are also included in the list of possible performers of security tasks.

Vanguard News Nigeria