Matchday 6 of the Premier League resumes with a lunchtime cracker where reigning European champions and joint leaders Chelsea welcome defending champions Man City to Stamford Bridge.

With teams looking to improve their league form and banish memories of disappointing midweek results in the Carabao Cup, here is a preview of Saturday’s fixtures.

Chelsea vs Man City, Stamford Bridge, 12.30 pm

Ist place Chelsea welcome 5th place Man City to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have started the season of fire, winning four of their five PL fixtures, Man City have been inconsistent, dropping points against Southampton and Tottenham this season.

Chelsea will be hoping home advantage gives them an edge in this fixture, but will be wary coming up against the Cityzens, as the Blues have won their last three fixtures against Man City, with the latest being May’s Champions League triumph.

Injuries

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount (Ruled Out) Edouard Mendy, Timo Werner (Doubtful)

Man City: Zinchenko, Laporte, Gundogan, Stones (Doubtful)

Man United vs Aston Villa, Old Trafford, 12.30 pm

Off the back of a disappointing midweek exit to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, Man United will be looking to set things right when they host impressive Aston Villa who pushed Chelsea all the way to penalty in the Cup this midweek.

The Red Devils will be looking to continue their strong league form, where they have won four games and drawn one in five so far. Aston Villa have also been pushing above their weight so far and find themselves in 10th place.

United will be confident going into Saturday’s fixture as they haven’t lost to the Villans in 16 meetings, Villa, on the other hand, will be hoping new signings like Danny Ings can continue his solid form, to give Villa a chance to cause an Old Trafford upset

Injuries

Man United: Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford (Ruled out), Edinson Cavani (Doubtful)

Aston Villa: Leon Bailey, Mohamed Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson (Ruled out)

Everton vs Norwich, Goodison Park, 3.00 pm

Injury-hit Everton welcome woeful Norwich to Goodison following slips to Aston Villa and QPR in the League and Carabao Cup respectively.

The Toffees who are in sixth-place will be confident hosting the Canaries, as they have lost their last four matches, failing to score in their last three away games. Norwich have been abysmal this season, losing all five matches this season.

Although it’s still early days in the season, failure to grab points at Goodison could spell doom for Norwich who could be consigned to a season of fighting relegation.

Injuries

Everton: Gbamin, Andre Gomes (Doubtful), Calvert-Lewin, Delph, Pickford, Richarlison, Coleman (Ruled out)

Norwich: Cantwell (Doubtful), Zimmermann, Placheta, Byram (Ruled out)

Leeds vs West Ham, Elland Road, 3.00 pm

Leeds United welcome high-flying West Ham United. Leeds are still without a win in 17th place, with three draws and two defeats so far. West Ham have been more impressive in eighth place, winning and sharing points in two games each, with one defeat against Man United.

West Ham will be looking forward to the return of striker Michail Antonio from suspension, with the striker among the league’s joint-top scorers with four goals.

West Ham have won their last two encounters against Leeds and will be encouraged by their attacking stats this season, averaging 2.2 goals per game this season. Leeds will be looking to improve on their season as they have struggled for goals this season, averaging 1.0 goals per game, the 11th most in the league.

Injuries

Leeds United: Harrison, Ayling (Doubtful), Llorente, Bamford, Koch, Struijk (Ruled out)

West Ham United: Fredericks (Doubtful)

Leicester City vs Burnley, King Power Stadium, 3.00 pm

Leicester have started this season on a shocking note, losing three out five matches this season, and find themselves in 12th place, although the 2-0 win over Millwall in the Carabao Cup should help lift the Foxes spirits, against a Burnley who have been shambolic and find themselves in 19th.

Although Leicester will have to improve attacking wise, averaging 1.0 goals per game (11th in the league, and 2.6 shots on target per game in the league.

The attacking firepower of the Foxes should be sufficient to defeat Burnley, but they will be wary due to their inconsistency.

Injuries

Leicester City: Mendy (Doubtful), Justin, Fofana (Ruled out)

Burnley: Roberts, Stephens, Long, Hennessey (Ruled out)

Watford vs Newcastle, Vicarage Road, 3.00 pm

11th place Watford welcomes Newcastle to Vicarage Road off the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Stoke in the Carabao Cup. The Hornets have been inconsistent so far, losing three matches and winning two since the start of the season. Their opponents Newcastle have had a poor start and find themselves languishing in 18th place.

The Magpies have failed to win this season, drawing twice and recording three losses in five games. Failing to win in their last six games in all competitions. Such results barely inspire hope, but the form of winger Saint-Maximin could give hope to the Magpies, with the Frenchman shining in an otherwise dull campaign.

On the bright side for Watford, New signing Emmanuel Dennis and star winger Ismaila Sarr have been shining lights and will be instrumental to the fortunes of the Hornets.

Injuries

Watford: Bachmann, Pedro (Doubts)

Newcastle: Woodman (Doubtful), Dubravka, Dummett, Willock, Shelvey, Lascelles, Woodman, Wilson (Ruled out)

Brentford vs Liverpool, Brentford Community Stadium, 5.30 pm

Football – Premier League – Liverpool v Crystal Palace 18th September 2021 – Premier League – Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes his shirt off as he celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal – Photo: Simon Stacpool

Promoted Brentford have been impressive this season, sitting pretty in 9th place, winning and drawing two games each, with one defeat, racking eight points in the process. The Bees have conceded just two goals this season, the fourth least in the league, keeping three clean sheets in the process, but their bright form might count for nought seeing as their opponents Liverpool are joint top of the league with 13 points.

Liverpool have won all but one game in the league, conceding just one goal in five games, showing the Reds as genuine title contenders. Coming off the back of an entertaining 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League, and a 3-0 win over Norwich with a second-string side, confidence is sure to be high in the Reds camp with deadly duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane scoring seven league goals between themselves so far.

Brighton will be hoping to continue their fairytale journey which has seen them earn wins against Arsenal and Wolves, recording clean sheets in the process, but will be prepared for an uphill battle, as the Reds could easily blow the bees away

Injuries

Brentford: Dasilva, Bech (Ruled out)

Liverpool: Firmino, Williams (Doubtful), Elliott, Keita, Thiago (Ruled out)

