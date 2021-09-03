Pop Central is set to excite reality show enthusiasts as the media company debuts The Rush, high energy, adrenaline pumping and physically intense reality show.

The show comes to screens next month and runs till December when the show’s finale will be held.

16 contestants will be selected after an audition process to compete in groups for 8 weeks and engage in 39 meticulously designed intensive physical and mental tasks. The Rush is designed to be both exciting and intensive. The show will have dedicated task segments, contestants in-residence segment, diary room segment, host driver, and voice over to drive the story. Contestants will vote to eliminate each other weekly, while the viewers will vote to keep their favourites in. Contestants will also be able to earn immunity through various tasks during the weekdays.

“People are generally intrigued by extreme or intense sports because while most people will not indulge in it, they are in the end captivated by the outcome. We have tapped into this to create The Rush reality show that revolves around adventurous content and healthy competition to entertain viewers and keep them at the edge of their seats”, says Yinka Obebe, Chief Executive Officer, Pop Central TV.

The reality show is set in two stages, the task stage and the chillout scenario in the residence. The live residence segment of the show reveals the human side of the contestants after the completion of their arduous challenges which are done outdoors. The daily residence segment will be aired as a 2-hour recap that will run from 7 pm to 9 pm daily and a rerun the next day from 11 am to 1 pm on Pop Central DSTV 189.

Registration to participate is now open and interested individuals, males and females between the ages of 18 and 35 can sign up on the Pop Central TV website. Partnerships are also opened to those willing to take advantage of the fresh twist to reality show programming.

“The Nigerian audience is quite aware of how reality shows work. However, The Rush is offering viewers a new exciting and entertaining twist to reality TV programming as they watch and vote for their favourite contestants to get a chance at overcoming extreme routines and tasks”, Obebe concludes.