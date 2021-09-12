Pop Central is set to excite reality show enthusiasts as the media company debuts “The Rush”, a high energy, adrenaline pumping and physically intense reality show. The show comes to screens next month and runs till December when the show’s finale will be held.

16 contestants will be selected after an audition process to compete in different groups for 8 weeks and engage in 39 meticulously designed intensive physical and mental tasks.

“The Rush” is designed to be both exciting and intensive. The show will have dedicated task segments, contestants in-residence segment, diary room segment, host driver, and voice over to drive the story.

Contestants will vote to eliminate each other weekly, while the viewers will vote to keep their favourites in. Contestants will also be able to earn immunity through various tasks during the weekdays.

“People are generally intrigued by extreme or intense sports because while most people will not indulge in it, they are in the end captivated by the outcome.

We have tapped into this to create “The Rush” reality show that revolves around adventurous content and healthy competition to entertain viewers and keep them at the edge of their seats”, says Yinka Obebe, Chief Executive Officer, Pop Central TV.

Registration to participate is now open and interested individuals, males and females between the ages of 18 and 35 can sign up on the Pop Central TV website. Partnerships are also opened to those willing to take advantage of the fresh twist to reality show programming.

Vanguard News Nigeria