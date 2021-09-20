Politicians playing Nigerians like ludo, they are all the same, says Ooni

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi said Nigerian politicians are the same irrespective of their parties, challenging them to start serving the people genuinely and stop taking the country for granted.

This is as he pledged to pray to his ancestors to touch political class’s heart and changed them towards loving the people.

Ooni disclosed this at his Ile-Oodua palace, Ile-Ife, before heading into seven days seclusion to commune with the gods ahead of Olojo Festival.

He said there is no difference among politicians in the country, adding that they have all cross carpet from one major political party to another to protect their interests.

“We believe in the forces of nature for nature to conspire in our favour but every other thing in our country they are all man made, the likes of security, our politicians will take credit for that, they are the ones that caused it till date. I will go again to seclusion for God to touch their heart for them to stop playing all of us like ludo.

“They should be more sensitive about people because it is one political party. They are just crisscrossing from one political party to the other in order to retain their positions. We have one political party in this country, same value, same character, same politician. But I am going to go into seclusion for God to touch their hearts for them to stop playing games with the lives of citizens of this country. It is about time for them to realize that they should serve us genuinely because we can not continue like this.

“This time around is a serious one, it is a request on behalf of the entire people, Yoruba race and by extension our dear Country Nigeria. I am going for God to touch their heart and really pray to my ancestors. We are just deceiving ourselves that they are different, they are the same. All of them have crossed to the major party but Nigeria is above them all.

“This time around it is a very sensitive one and a very serious one. First of all to thank God almighty and the spirit of our ancestors that have been guiding us thus far, God has really helped us with the pandemic issue because we won’t be able to handle it, when we compare things we have been doing with other nations. We have every course to be thankful to God.

“They said we are spiritual and it is working for us in this country, we have course to thank God Almighty, that it is not out of hands. We should’nt rest our hoax, I am going to seclusion which is the 6th. I inherited the tradition from my ancestors of thousands of years ago”, he said.

