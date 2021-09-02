The Police Command in Benue on Thursday rescued Dr Godwin Kwanga of Geography Department, Benue State University, who was kidnapped on Tuesday in Makurdi.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sewuese Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

According to the statement, Kwanga was kidnapped at about 11:30 p.m. on the way from his business premises located on George Akume way to his house at Gaadi Layout.

“As soon as we received information about the incident, Police operatives were deployed to commence investigation, and a Toyota Highlander belonging to the victim was recovered on the same day.

“On Sept. 2, we got information that the victim was held hostage at Tse-Anjov village, Welfare quarters, Makurdi.

” Police operatives invaded the hideout and the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but were overpowered by the police.

“The victim was successfully rescued unhurt while the hoodlums escaped with bullets wounds,” the statement said.

It listed the items recovered from the scene to include one AK 47 rifle loaded with eight live ammunition, 43 expended ammunition and two Toyota Camry cars.

The statement urged the people to provide useful information to the police that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

It assured that the command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police (CP) Tunji Akingbola, would sustain its efforts to rid the state of crime and criminality.

