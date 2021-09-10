IGP (IGP Usman Alkali Baba presenting a souvenir to Head of Component, GIZ Nigeria, Gertjam de Gruijter

By Evelyn Usman

The place of forensic science in policing can never be over emphasized in this present day where crimes and acts of criminality have assumed an alarming dimension in Nigeria.

This is because poor or lack of forensic skills and equipment negatively impacts on the forensic investigation capacity of the police and other security agents.

By the way, forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system, as it entails examining and analyzing evidence from crime scenes and elsewhere to develop objective findings that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of crime or absolve innocent persons from suspicion.

Findings have shown that the Nigeria Police Force which is the principal law enforcement and lead security agency in the country lacks modern day equipment in its forensic laboratory.

Most times, in the course of investigation of high profile murder, samples of evidence are taken outside the country where tests are conducted to help detectives in their investigations.

Sadly, this impediment tends to further complicate the mystery of unresolved murders in a nation where politicians, journalists, human right activists, including very senior Military personnel have been assassinated without any forensic clue.

Educating policemen

Another major challenge to scientific investigation is the way and manner the collection of physical evidence such as fingerprints, hair, fire arms, blood and fiber and related trace evidences are handled at the scenes of crime by policemen, before they are taken to the lab where experts analyze them for the primary purpose of establishing an association among offenders, victims and other suspects arrested in connection with the crime.

Evidence can make a significant difference in criminal investigations and high profile murders, depending on the way they are handled. It will also go a long way to exonerating innocent persons arrested over a crime, or having innocent persons thrown into jails for offences they never committed.

Group ( A cross section of the participants and the lead trainer)

To address this major area of concern, a Forensic awareness course on crime scene management sponsored by GIZ German Corporation ,Nigeria, was organized for Police Public Relations Officers who are among the first responders to crime scenes.

The three days course which held at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos ,focused on Crime Scene Preservation, Crime Scene Cordoning, Personal Protective Equipment, Crime Scene Photography, Scene Sketching, Scene documenting, Exhibit packaging and Digital evidence

The objectives of the training themed ‘Crime Scene Management and conclusive Criminal investigations: The Role of Police spokespersons’ according to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, included : To improve the strategic communication of PROs, to enhance the knowledge of PPROs in the area of forensic awareness of general crime scene management and to inculcate in PROs ethic and professionalism in handling crime scenes especially as first responders.

Declaring the training open at Raddison Blu, Ikeja, the IGP, informed that while efforts were on top gear boost the Police forensic, there was need to train the PPROs, adding that the workshop was coming at a time when the Force was implementing a new Manpower Development Policy, which amongst other things, focused on improving capacity of Police personnel across all ranks, in line with new policing standards and best practices.

Baba said, “the Nigeria Police, under my watch, remains committed to well-thought-out and goal-driven partnership and collaborations, with progressive and positive-minded organizations such as the GIZ, targeted at enhancing the professional, structural and operational capacity of the Force. The Force would sustain this relationship and open new areas of collaborations, particularly ones touching on capacities on criminal investigations, respect for human rights, access to justice for citizens, improved transparency and accountability in policing actions, and other deliberate efforts aimed at strengthening citizens’ complaint response system.

“I sincerely appreciate the Head of Component, GIZ Nigeria, Gertjan de Gruijter, for GIZ’s approval and for undertaking to sponsor and organize this workshop as part of the many interventions by the organization in building and strengthening Police structures and capacity in Nigeria.

“This workshop for Police Public Relations Officers is timely and unique in many ways. One of these is the contextual theme of the workshop which seeks to develop robust forensic awareness and knowledge for our Spokespersons. This in itself flows from contemporary public relations practice which identifies Police spokespersons across the world as one of the first responders to crime scenes. This is in addition to many other important roles played by Police Spokespersons in managing crime incidents throughout the investigative processes. These roles are germane to the pursuit of professional criminal investigations and the dispensation of justice to both the victims and defendants.

Forensic ( Force PPRO, CP Frank presenting certificate of completion to DSP Ibikun Odunlami )

“This course also seeks to equip the participants with skills necessary for effective descriptive, analytical and strategic communication touching on criminal investigations and procedure. This in turn will enable them to acquire relevant skills to give appropriate responses to citizens and media enquiries into matters of forensic and evidential nature connected to ongoing criminal investigations.

“I have no doubt that the 3-day workshop would, amongst other benefits, impact Police Spokespersons positively, particularly in the areas of Strategic Communication and Crime Scene Management. In addition, participants of this course must be reminded that, to succeed as Police Image Makers, they must be versatile and have deep theoretical and practical knowledge of all aspects of policing, covering administration, operations, investigations, forensics, amongst others. Therefore, the quest for resourcefulness remains an integral part of the objective of this course”, Baba said.

With the first batch of the training which had Mercy Sheila Abia, a First class graduate of Forensic Science from Amity University , Dubai and an expert in Crime Scene Investigation Techniques, as its ended, and a second batch to hold in Abuja, it is expected that it will broaden participants skills, especially in responding to crime incidents and to fit-in to the ever demanding, dynamic and necessary task of information management and public engagement, for the Force.