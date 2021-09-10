By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the Enogie (duke) of Uroho Iguodala Ogierakhi in whose vehicle the lifeless body of a 27 years old girl identified as Faith Aigbe was found at the premises of Edo Specialist Hospital Benin city while he allegedly absconded.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello said the man has been transferred to the homicide department of the CID for investigations

He said “It is true, the lady’s corpse was found in the Enogie’s car but he has been arrested today and transferred to the homicide department of CID for further investigations”

There was pandemonium at the premises of the hospital on Thursday when the lifeless body of Aigbe was discovered inside the vehicle belonging to Ogieriakhi.

The corpse was alleged to have been brought by the suspect who allegedly abandoned her and fled the scene when he discovered that the woman was dead.

The scene drew a crowd at the health facility forcing sympathizers to break the windscreen of the car to take a glance at the dead pregnant woman before it was towed away by the police.

But the suspect who said he reported himself to the police in Ologbo which he said is close to his dukedom.

He said the late woman was forced to procure an abortion by family members; “Faith was a woman l proposed to marry. She lives with me in my palace. But I have been having issues with some of her family members who do not want me to marry her.

“Faith was eight months pregnant for me, but some of her family members who do not want me to marry her encouraged her to commit abortion.

“She forcefully induced her pregnancy leading to the death of the unborn child.

He said she complained of stomach ache around 2 am on Thursday and that they were referred to the hospital where she was confirmed dead while waiting to be attended to adding an autopsy would prove his innocence.

