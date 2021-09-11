.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

In its offensive against criminal elements in Abuja, the FCT Police Command has burst a notorious kidnapping gang terrorizing Bwari area and environs with the arrest of 4 gang members and Recovery of 150 rounds of Live AK 47 ammunition.

The Command’s Operatives also captured one thousand six hundred (1,600) live ammunition and fifteen (15) empty magazines along with the Kwaita-Kwali axis of the FCT.

Giving details of the Operation, FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji said, “The Command recorded the milestone with the smashing of a notorious kidnapping syndicate and recovery of 2 AK 47 Rifles and 60 rounds of live ammunition.

“Operatives from Dawaki Police Division acting on a tip-off arrested one Danjuma Mohammed 38 years, in possession of two (2) AK 47 rifles and sixty (60) rounds of live ammunition while transporting exhibits.

“Consequent upon his arrest, a Police investigation led to the arrest of Yahaya Musa 47 years and Shagari Ahmadu 42 years who are members of the same syndicate which specializes in kidnapping their victims for ransom around Bwari/ Kwali axis of the FCT.

“During a clearance operation launched at their camp in Bwari axis, Police operatives from Bwari Division recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles and ninety (90) rounds of live ammunition abandoned by the suspects who escaped the camp on sighting the operatives.

“The exhibits recovered during this well-coordinated intelligence operation are: Four (4) AK47 Rifles and one hundred and fifty (150) rounds of live ammunition.

“Similarly, in another clearance operation carried out in a camp suspected to be that of kidnappers, by the Command’s Anti-violence Crime section along Kwaita-Kwali axis of the FCT, one thousand six hundred (1,600) live ammunition and fifteen (15) empty magazines were recovered.

Speaking in other arrests, CP Babaji said, “Acting on a tip-off, Police operatives from Bwari Division, foiled a kidnap attempt on 27th August 2021 by one Nyale Kachia, Sani Damina and Yusuf Samaila all adults.

The suspects, who confessed to the crime, were arrested while trying to kidnap their victim who is an uncle to Nyale Kachia, one of the suspects, along Bwari axis of the FCT. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: one (1) machete and two (2) sticks.

“Relatedly, on 3rd September 2021 police Operatives from the Command’s anti-kidnapping section arrested one Salihu Musa 30 years along kwali axis of the FCT.

“The suspect, who confessed to being a supplier of food items and drugs to kidnappers along kwali axis was arrested while trying to supply the said items to kidnappers.

“Again, on 22nd August, 2021 Police operatives from karshi Division arrested a kidnapping syndicate who specialises in staging the kidnap of members of their families and demanding ransome.

“The suspects Adamu jibrin 37 years, Mohammed Dahiru Husseini 38 years and Abubakar Ya’u 35 years confessed to the crime and were arrested at Karshi axis of the FCT.

“Investigation revealed that they threatened to kidnap a brother to Adamu Jibrin and collected ransome of seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N750,000) in order for him not to be kidnapped.

“On 8th September 2021 eagle-eyed detectives from the Command’s Anti-violence crime section arrested one Bola Wasiu Adebol 45 years for obtaining money under false pretence.

“The suspect Bola Wasiu who possess as a begger stated that he fraudulently obtains money from his victims under the guise of fortune-telling.

“He defrauded his victim the sum of eight hundred thousand naira (N800,000) and was arrested around Area one axis of the FCT.

Furthermore, the CP said the Command arrested eleven (11) people suspected to be vandals, phone/ bag snatchers, thieves and receivers of stolen properties within the city Centre.

“The operation was carried out by detectives of the Central Police Station on 3rd,5th and 6th September 2021 who acted on credible information and the following people were arrested:

“Abba Usman 19 years old arrested for stealing 8 units of prefab iron and selling them to Habibu Umar 17 years. Suleiman Abdullahi 23years who specializes in snatching peoples phones and breaking into shops was arrested for breaking into a shop and stealing 15 crates of maltina drinks and one mobile phone.

“

“He sold 10 crates to Mohammed Sani 32 years at the cost of 2,500 per crate and 5 crates to Bashir Abdullahi for 30 years at the cost of 2,000 each. Abdulaziz Yusuf 25 years, Bilyaminu Abdullahi 26 years and Samson Joshua 24 years confessed to being members of a phone/ bag snatching syndicate who operate along the Wuse and Central area of the FCT.

“According to them they sell their stolen products to Rabiu Ali 22 years, Aliyu Aliyu 26 and Umar Haruna all male. Suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“On 27th August 2021, the Command’s anti-car theft section arrested one David Friday 25 years and his accomplice Moses Benjamin 34 years for stealing a Toyota corolla car at Goza market, Airport road.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the car belongs to his employer and the suspect fabricated a spare key of the car which he handed over to his accomplice to steal the said car from where it was parked. The car has been recovered.

“On 5th September 2021 eagle-eyed operatives from Mabushi Division while on stop and search arrested one Confidence David 24 years and Charles Courage 20 years suspected to be cultists.

“A locally made pistol was found in their possession. Meanwhile one of the suspects, Confidence David confessed to being a member of Vikens confraternity.

“On 3rd September 2021 acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from the Command’s anti-violence crime section arrested one Dada Hassan 55 years along Giri axis of the FCT.

“The suspect was arrested in possession of bags of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp. Exhibits recovered from her are 20 bags of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp.

“The suspect will be handed over to the NDLEA upon conclusion of the investigation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria