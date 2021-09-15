A motorcyclist, Nasiru Muazu, 20, on Wednesday appeared before a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court in the Federal Capital Territory, over alleged theft of household items worth N135,000.

Muazu, who resides at the Hajj Camp, Gwagwalada, Abuja, is charged with criminal conspiracy and theft, but the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Onuabuchi Precious of Hajj Camp Zone 5, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on Aug. 23.

Tanko told the court that the defendant in company of one Harisu, now at large, criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole a set of chairs valued N260,000.

Other things carted away by the defendant include; generator valued at N120,000, mattress (N50,000), 10 pairs of shoes value unknown, plasma television (N180,000) and ox fan (N15,000).

The prosecutor said that during police investigations, the plasma television, mattress, set of chairs and pair of shoes were recovered from the defendant.

He said the value of properties yet to be recovered was N135,000.

Tango said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Punarimam Balogun, admitted the defendant to N50000 bail with one surety in like sum.

The Magistrate said the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Balogun adjourned the case until September 21 for hearing.

(NAN)

