By Sam Eyoboka

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has enjoined all Nigerians to emulate the presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, TREM, Dr Mike Okonkwo, for his undiluted love for Nigeria and detribalised disposition towards every Nigerian.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service held yesterday in honour of Dr Okonkwo, who is a Trustee, member of the National Advisory Council and former National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on his 76th birthday, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who is the current National President, described Dr Okonkwo as a global icon, and a true father with the heart of a good shepherd.

He saluted Bishop Okonkwo as a worthy example to Nigerians on multiple fronts: an exemplary patriot, peace-maker, voice of grace and a man of impeccable integrity.

Leading a delegation of Pentecostal leaders in Nigeria, which included the National Vice President, South West, Archbishop John Osa-Oni, the Lagos State Chairman, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu, the General Overseer, GOFAMINT, Dr Emmanuel Oluwayemi, Apostle Alex Bamgbola, Bishop Tunde Akin- Akinsanya, among others, to celebrate Dr Okonkwo, Bishop Francis Wale Oke reiterated the need for people to imbibe the culture of celebrating icons and leaders while still alive rather than resorting to eulogies after their death.

He celebrated Dr Okonkwo for the force of his vision, being one of the founding fathers of the PFN, his strength of character and unceasing support for the Fellowship over the years, with an unblemished record of service.

Bishop Wale Oke also prayed for long life and renewed strength for Dr Okonkwo.

On Saturday, the National President of the PFN had attended the inauguration ceremony of the Gracelife Ministry set up by the former National Treasurer of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the immediate past General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev Felix Meduoye, with the objective of providing mission support, capacity building, meeting the needs of the underprivileged and resource development.

Bishop Oke expressed appreciation to Rev Meduoye for his exemplary dedication, humility, wisdom and commitment to service, which again is on display in this new vision of his.

He pledged his support and that of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria towards the realisation of the vision of Gracelife Ministry.

Goodwill messages came in from the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle and the immediate past National President of the PFN, Rev Dr Felix Omobude.

Present at the occasion was the Senior Special Adviser to the President (Media), Mr Femi Adesina.