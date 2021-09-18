Barely a year after resumption, students from the Ibadan campus of PEFTI Film Institute have begun the journey into stardom, as they have been featured in several Wale Adenuga Productions,WAP, projects.

They include Superstory TV drama, The Village Headmaster TV drama (a partnership between NTA and WAP), and Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded TV Comedy.

According to Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director of PEFTI, “We are proud of the achievements of our students in Ibadan, as their works as actors and crew members, are being watched by millions of viewers on Dstv, StarTimes, GOtv, FreeTV, MyTV among other popular TV platforms.”

“We look forward to celebrating with them as they begin to win awards in Nigeria, and worldwide.”

The establishment, which is approved by Federal Ministry of Education, offers three and six-month professional practical training in Acting and Presentation, Script-Writing, Costume & Makeup, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music, Choreography, Producing and Production Management, and Directing; as well as a wide range of Skill Acquisition Programs.

PEFTI Ibadan ultramodern campus located along Oyo Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital trains aspiring film makers in a wide variety of courses.