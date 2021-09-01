By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the Department of State Service, DSS, to invite the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs and former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume for questioning over the rising acts of terrorism and mass killings in the state and his call for state of emergency to be imposed on state.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party among others said: “This attack on Governor Ortom is an unpardonable assault on the generality of Benue people, particularly, the victims of the bloody attacks in the state. The PDP describes Senator Akume’s call for a state of emergency in Benue as thoughtless, reckless and absolutely reprehensible.

“The party notes that the call exposes Akume’s desperation to destabilize the state having become frustrated that despite the travails they face, the people of Benue had remained united and refused to break their ranks under Governor Ortom.

”Indeed, such sinister call can only come from an individual who is desperate to perpetuate and draw political capital from the bloodletting in the state, as means to further subjugate and erode the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the Benue people.”

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that despite the killings, bloodletting and wanton destruction of property, in which eminent citizens of the state have lost their lives, Senator Akume, a former governor of the state, elected Senator and now a minister of the Federal Republic, has never condemned the killings or sought any form of redress or succour for the people.

