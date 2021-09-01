The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the inauguration of its Anambra governorship national campaign council from Thursday to Monday, Sept 6.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu on Wednesday in Abuja.



Akobundu said that the inauguration hold at 3p.m., at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

He said that the party leadership regretted any inconvenience the adjustment might have caused stakeholders, party members and supporters.

Vanguard News Nigeria