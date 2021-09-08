By Dirisu Yakubu

AHEAD of tomorrow’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will today converge in Abuja to deliberate on wide range of issues, particularly on zoning of National Working Committee, NWC offices across the six geo-political zones.

Vanguard gathered that the governors under the auspices of the PDP Governors’ Forum want new officials to take over the affairs of the party as quickly as possible.

A source privy to the meeting told Vanguard exclusively that the governors are “now ready to send a message to Prince Uche Secondus that his time is up,” given the manner the embattled chairman is fighting to drag the party deep into crisis.

The source added that the governors, Board of Trustees, BoT, NEC and national caucus have succeeded in charting a way forward for the PDP.

“They (governors) are aware that the suspended chairman wants to try his luck at the convention because the chairmanship is remaining in the South. Good as that may sound, the governors want the current NWC members to leave and they have made their position known. This was the reason the Acting National Chairman, Elder Yomi Akinwonmi, stated two weeks ago that he was ready to return to his farm.

“If Secondus is bent on contesting, he would be roundly defeated at the convention. He stands no chance whatsoever,” he said.

Continuing, the soft-spoken fellow said Secondus “is being pushed by a former governor from the North-Central who keeps telling him that he has more supporters now than before. They want him to accept his fate and quit but they won’t stop him from trying his luck.”

Meanwhile, there are indications that the Senator Mark-led committee is close to brokering peace between Governor Nyesom Wike and Uche Secondus. Although, Wike is far from happy with the way his once political ally conducted himself in the past few weeks, Vanguard learned that he is ready to extend an olive branch provided Secondus agrees not to seek re-election.

However, this has not gone down well with some of the governors who insist that though they are not on the side of Secondus, stopping him from contesting, is unconstitutional.

Vanguard gathered that the suspended chairman has told close associates that nobody can prevail on him not to exercise his right to contest if he wished.

