The Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are to meet on Wednesday ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee meeting Scheduled for Sept. 8

Chairman, PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed this in a statement issued by the forum’s Director-General, Mr C.I.D Maduabum, in Abuja on Wednesday.

It stated that Tambuwal in consultation with his colleagues had summoned an extraordinary meeting of the forum to hold on Wednesday at 3pm.

The meeting according to the statements would discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the NEC meeting holding on Thursday.

It reassured all PDP members, stakeholders and the nation of the governors’ commitment, determination and loyalty in the patriotic task of taking over power from the All Progressives Congress-led government.