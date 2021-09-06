By Vincent Ujumadu

LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra North senatorial zone have disowned Senator Stella Oduah and Senator Joy Emodi who defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, and pledged their total support for Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP candidate for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

At the stakeholders’ meeting held in Ogbaru, the member representing the area in the House of Representatives, Mr. Chukwuka Onyema said Ogbaru remains the stronghold of PDP.

He said: “We need to correct the impression that Anambra North senatorial zone is now a catchment of the APC. Despite the exit of some leaders, our dear party remains intact as nobody in our party left with them.

“As we all know, no other party will favour or has favoured us more than PDP. I also want to ease the fear in many people that a particular political party wants to hijack the governorship election. It is not possible.

“Nobody can rig the election at the polling units and we will not allow the imposition of a governor on Anambra people. It is the electorate that has the power to choose their governor, not the cabal. I have invested so much in this party because I believe it is my home.

A former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Emeka Iduu, charged PDP faithful in the zone to prove a point with the November 6 election.

“We are a PDP family, and we will remain in PDP and work for PDP. Nobody can sell us or use us in institutionalizing an agenda in Anambra State,” Iduu stated.

Other PDP leaders from the zone also took turns to pledge total commitment for the PDP and its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

Vanguard News Nigeria