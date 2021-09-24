CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described as “delusional”, the call by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP on the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to resign from office.

APC disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

According to him, PDP based its call on a deliberate distortion of a television interview he had granted a national television where he accused the erstwhile ruling party of looting the apex bank during its time in power.

In the unedited interview video clip seen by our Correspondent, Sen. Akpanudoedehe when asked to react to series of allegations by the PDP against the ruling party had said he would not dignify a sinking party with a response.

He had said; “You have in your archives these same people who borrowed over $400million for a CCTV project in Abuja. Where are the cameras today? Are you seeing cameras? Are you being monitored? The money was shared.

“We are talking about people who took a private plane to South Africa to buy arms and today you are not hearing about the outcome of it. Is it because the president is lenient?

“We are talking about people [PDP] who were sharing money, who were looting the Central Bank of Nigeria, sharing money among themselves. Those are the people who have the guts today to talk about a [APC] government that is properly run”.

Part of his statement on Friday reads; ‘Our attention has been drawn to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP delusional call for the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN over phantom allegations.

“PDP has based its call on a deliberate misrepresentation of a recent television programme interview I granted.

“A look at the PDP statement shows that the writer for apparently mischievous reasons did not quote verbatim, the purported statement.

“The recordings of my recent television programme reaction to the massive stealing perpetuated by previous PDP governments are publicly available. Nowhere was Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor accused of any wrongdoing as being mischievously misrepresented by the PDP.

“As stated in the television interview, the APC is not in the habit of joining issues with a sinking PDP which has lost its credibility.

“As a failed opposition party, PDP’s current delusions is apparently a result of its leadership crisis, lost electoral value, and general failure in the eyes of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are still waiting for PDP’s honest apology to Nigerians for its mindless pillage of our national resources, abuse of public institutions, and the diversion of procured loans to fund its political activities and line the pockets of its cronies and family members”.

