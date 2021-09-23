As a move towards diversifying its customers’ investment options,

PAL Pensions, a top-tier Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria, today announced the launch of Fund VI.

This is the sixth investment fund for its Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders as a recent addition to the multi-fund structure.

Fund VI is part of the multi-fund structure, a framework that aligns the age and risk profile of RSA holders with multiple fund types designed to cater to various investor requirements. The multi-fund structure especially with the addition of the new fund, also seeks to enable contributors have better participation in the management of their funds.

The launch of Fund VI signals PAL Pensions’ commitment to promoting innovation, improving customer experience and demonstrating industry best practice. Fund VI is a non-interest Fund regulated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for contributors who want their funds to be invested in non-interest bearing and ethical instruments.

According to the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Funso Doherty, we are a firm believer in value creation for its stakeholders, especially its customers.

In his words: “At PAL Pensions, we firmly believe in the importance of delivering top-tier experience to our customers through the deliberate pursuit of investment and operational excellence.

Our recent launch of Fund VI is another example of this. Using cutting edge technology, it is delivered through several digital channels to facilitate an optimal experience and ease of access for our esteemed clients.”

PenCom regulations ensure that Fund VI is carefully managed and invested to prevent destruction or loss.

On this, the PAL Pensions boss stated that prudent management aligns perfectly with PAL’s investment philosophy.

“Our Investment Philosophy is premised on reliably providing our customers with secure funds post-retirement, to help them enjoy a decent standard of living. PAL ensures that contributions are well managed and grown to achieve a competitive rate of return in the medium to long term. We are always mindful of the risk tolerance of Pension Funds, and I believe this is one of the many reasons why RSA holders should switch to PAL,” Mr. Doherty added.

PAL Pensions has several digital channels to ease the pension experiences of its customers. Some of the products include the PAL Padi – a digital buddy considered one of the leaders in the industry that can handle all pension-related concerns via SMS, Telegram, or WhatsApp; and a mobile app customized to monitor and manage customers’ pension accounts on the go, amongst others.

With over 16 years of professional experience in Pension Funds Administration, PAL Pensions manages and administers retirement savings contributions of employees in Nigeria and boasts of a client base of over 550,000. Pal Pension combines its deep institutional knowledge of the pension industry with a drive for innovative and stellar customer service within existing regulatory and operational frameworks.