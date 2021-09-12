By Nnamdi Ojiego and Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reiterated the need to develop new ideas and skills to remain relevant in a rapidly changing global economy.

The governor stated this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the state government and the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, towards promoting skill acquisition, jobs creation and employment opportunities in the state.

The event held at the Office of the Head of Service, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, had in attendance, the Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo and other officials, who were on his entourage.

Represented by his Executive Assistant on Human Capital Development, Reverend Idowu Ogedengbe, Makinde posited that as the nation is developing and catching up with other leading economies in the world, new industries are emerging, thereby leading the way towards creation of new jobs that haven’t existed before.

His words: “While we commend the idea behind this partnership, it is important to note that we live in a rapidly changing global economy which demands new ideas and skills to remain competitive. New technologies, processes and opportunities are being introduced constantly.

“What these mean is that the kind of skills and trainings being provided by governments and development agencies must be reflective of the realities in the employment markets and the workplace environments.

“We consider the NDE as a critical partner in creating opportunities for self employment and employability of unemployed persons by means of appropriate skilling and training.

Responding, the Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, said the MoU was a pointer to the governor’s commitment and desire to explore good avenues for creating decent job opportunities for the teeming unemployed people in the state.

He disclosed that the directorate was determined to retool and upgrade its training and facilities to meet the need for skills and economic self-reliance.

“The directorate is consciously aware that the task of meeting the legitimate desire of our youths for decent jobs requires a synergy of collaborative initiatives among relevant stakeholders. It is my conviction that this partnership will be a shining example for other state governments across the federation.

“The strategic importance of this initiative cannot be over emphasized as it aims at creating massive and necessary pool of artisans skilled in needed trades for economic transformation of the state as well as promotion of social inclusion among the poorest of the poor in the state and the country in general,” Fikpo stated.

The DG further added that some of the regular programmes of the organisation being implemented in Oyo include the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B NOAS); School-On-Wheels; Skills Acquisition Training for Persons with Special Needs; Entrepreneurship Development Programme; Start-Your-Own Business; Woman Employment and Income Generating Activities; Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme and Graduate Attachment Programme.