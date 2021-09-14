By Sola Isola – Ibadan

Residents of Iluju community in Oriire local government area of Oyo state were on Monday left stranded after the bridge linking the community to other parts of the state collapsed.

Vanguard gathered that the bridge was damaged by heavy downpour that the community witnessed on Sunday.

This development prevented farmers, traders and other residents of the community from carrying out their social and economic activities on Monday.

It was learnt that the Community Secondary School in Iluju was also affected by the rain which prevented residents from carrying out their business activities effectively

Our correspondent gathered that the development prevented students of the Community Secondary School who are currently writing their final exams (WAEC) to gain entrance into the school.

Hon. Jacob Bamigboye, the lawmaker representing Oriire State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, who visited the scene called on the Governor of Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde to come to the aid of his constitutents.

“This is really a sad development. The road is the only link connecting Iluju Community to all other communities.

“We are grateful that no life was lost in the collapsed bridge.

“This is why I decided to inspect the damaged bridge and appeal to our amiable Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde to help direct relevant ministry or agency to commence the reconstruction of the bridge,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria