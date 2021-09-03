By Sola Isola, Ibadan

The Oyo House of Assembly on Friday, passed the Oyo State Enterprise and Employment Trust Funs Bill after its third reading.

The bill, sponsored by Mr. Seyi Adisa, representing Afijio State Constituency, seeks to help small and medium scale enterprises get funding and support for their businesses.

Confirming this to Vanguard, Adisa explained that the bill if assented, will make the state youths and residents get trainings to make them employable, fit for enterprise, and fit for employment opportunities with partner organizations in the state.

The lawmakers then transmitted the bill to the Governor of Oyo state, Mr’ Seyi Makinde for assent.

Speaking to Vanguard, through his head of communications, Sayo Aluko, Adisa noted that he has high hopes on the quick assent of the bill by the Governor, saying that it’s a bill centred on the people of Oyo state.

”For the bill to have passed all the levels of reading on the floor on the 9th Assembly and sent to the Governor, there are high hopes that the Governor will assent it easily because its a very people-centric bill that will ensure that the kind of businesses in Oyo state has every chances of thriving,” he said.



