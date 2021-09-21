By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Three Suspected ritualists on Tuesday, were apprehended by the Amotekun corps for their alleged involvement in the killing of a 73-year old Samuel Olaniyi at Boluwaji area of Ibadan.

The three suspects were paraded at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters at Dandaro Ibadan.

Speaking with journalists, the mastermind of the crime,Olalekan Akande aged 27, confessed killing the man with a knife and cutlass,

He also confessed to have been human parts merchants.

As of the time of filling this report, the suspects are still at the Amotekun custody, while relatives of the victim were trooping in.

