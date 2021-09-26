By David Odama, LAFIA

In fulfillment of the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule’s promise to provide free Medical outreach to the vulnerable, less-privileged in the state, free health care services is be rendered to the citizens of Nasarawa state.

Touched by the Governor’s guesture, a new convert into the ruling APC in the state, Dr. Joseph Kigbu has offered to partner the state governor to provide free medicare to over 8,000 citizens with various degree of health challenges in the state.

The grand free medical outreach for Nasarawa South zone is bill to commence Monday, September 27.

The free medical treatment which is to run through the week is expected to provide free medical treatment to over 8,000 people with various ailments including free OPD drugs, general and gynea-related operations, cataract operations, ultrasound scans, lab test and the provision of free glasses.

In a released issued by the Nasarawa State government, the consultants for the exercise, Doctors on the Move Africa, showed that the state owned referral hospital, the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia and the Comprehensive Health Centre, Kwandere will serve as the designated centres for the exercise to run from 9am to 5pm each day for the one week duration.

According to the guideline released by the organisers, Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing will be observed strictly during the exercise.

Vanguard News Nigeria