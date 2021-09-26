By David Odama, LAFIA

In fulfillment of the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule’s  promise  to  provide free Medical  outreach to the vulnerable, less-privileged in the state, free health care  services is  be rendered to  the citizens of Nasarawa state.

Touched by the Governor’s guesture, a new convert into the ruling APC in the state,  Dr. Joseph Kigbu  has offered to  partner  the state governor to provide free medicare to over 8,000 citizens with various degree of health challenges in the state.

The grand free medical outreach for Nasarawa South zone  is bill to commence Monday, September 27.

The free medical  treatment which is to  run through the week is expected to provide free medical  treatment  to over 8,000 people  with  various ailments including  free OPD drugs, general and gynea-related operations, cataract operations,  ultrasound scans, lab test and  the provision of free  glasses.

In a released issued by the Nasarawa State government,  the consultants for the exercise,  Doctors on the Move Africa,  showed that the state owned referral hospital, the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in   Lafia and the Comprehensive Health Centre, Kwandere will serve as the designated centres for the exercise to run from  9am to 5pm each day  for the one week duration.

According to the guideline released by the organisers,  Covid-19 protocols  such as wearing of face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing will be observed strictly during the exercise.

